Gwen Stefani’s Father’s Day Tributes Had One Notable Absence

There was no shortage of Father’s Day tributes to dads on social media over the weekend, including one from Gwen Stefani to her man, and soon-to-be husband, Blake Shelton. Though Shelton is not the birth father of her three sons, it’s always been evident — at least from what they share on Instagram — that the country singer shares a special relationship with the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s kids. Stefani shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, but seems to have skipped a social media Father’s Day tribute to him.

In the Instagram photos, you see Shelton with Stefani’s boys Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 7, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 12, and Kingston Rossdale, 15, in a string of intimate and sweet moments they’ve shared over their five years of dating.

Shelton is holding little Apollo in a few of the photos, and in others, Zuma and Kingston are around their farm, the guys are playing guitars together, sporting matching “tattoos,” and just captured in sweet, family moments.

“Happy father’s day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know – we love u so much,” Gwen captioned the post, tagging Blake’s own Instagram handle and signing with her signature “gx.”

Stefani also shared a loving tribute to her own dad, Dennis James Stefani.

Conspicuously missing — at least as far as we can tell — is any sort of social media love for Rossdale on Father’s Day. Maybe she left the Father’s Day tribute up to her boys to handle themselves this year?

Stefani and Shelton met while working on The Voice, and became engaged in late 2020. While there’s been recent speculation that they secretly got hitched, Stefani says they’ve waited too long to find each other to have a secret wedding — and they still plan to marry this summer.

“They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen’s boys will be very involved,” a source recently told People magazine. “Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys.”

