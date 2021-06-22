You can never go wrong with LEGOs! The building sets that were likely staples of your childhood are probably still in your home, helping your child get lost in their imagination and creativity. Whether they’re a birthday gift, holiday gift, or just a special addition to your child’s collection of toys, these building sets aim to please. And now LEGO is having a big sale for Amazon Prime Day, so it’s time to stock up.

LEGO has offered building sets for everyone from Star Wars aficionados to Friends fans, and kids and adults alike delight in constructing everything from Elsa’s Magical Ice Castle to this stunning floral bouquet (you can order it now to catch the Prime Day Sale and it ships soon!). In celebration of Pride Month this June, LEGO released its first-ever LGBTQ-themed set “Everyone Is Awesome.”

We’re listing a few of our favorite buildable displays on sale June 21-22 (so ends today!), so if you’re not already a Prime member you can sign-up here for a free 30-day trial, which you’ll need to snag these deals. You can check out LEGO’s full range of Amazon Prime Day deals here.

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle

Considered an expert building kit, this set includes 962 pieces! Probably best saved for older kids (it’s recommended for ages 12 & up) and parents with extreme patience, you’ll build a ship in a bottle featuring a brick-built cork and wax seal, ship with a captain’s quarters, cannons, mast, crow’s nest, sails, flag, display stand with a nameplate and ‘compass’. Just think of how proud your kid will be when it’s all done!

LEGO Friends Andrea’s Bunny Cube

These cubes make for great “just because” gifts. The portable cube comes in a few themes (there’s also a pug, Dalmatian and flamingo), like this bunny one, and includes a mini doll toy, plus accessories. It makes for the perfect travel toy and would even look great displayed on a bookcase in your child’s room.

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A Wing Starfighter

Your child can recreate the epic space battles from their favorite Star Wars movies after building this set. An advanced kit, it features 269 pieces and includes several action figures who are ready jump into the cockpit and take off into the air — with some help from your kiddo, of course.

Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set Building Kit

Fans of Super Mario will love this LEGO collaboration, an expansion set that works in conjunction with the starter course (sold separately). In this toy building set, which is also a game, players must avoid the Thwomp by placing LEGO Mario on either side of the sliding platform. With 393 pieces, it’s recommended for LEGO fans age 8 and up.

LEGO Creator Park Animals Kit

Get creative with this park animals set where your kiddo can create a cute dog with big puppy eyes, floppy ears and a shiny black nose. He keeps busy by caring for the included duck and its ducklings. When your child is in the mood to change things up, they can rebuild this 3-in-1 model into a squirrel or owl. The animals have posable joints so they can get into a bit of action.

