Amazon Is Offering a Six-Month Free Trial of the Prime Student Membership —Just In Time for Back to School

Going off to college just got even sweeter, thanks to Amazon. You might not have known this, but the etailer has a special Amazon Prime Student membership, specifically for college kids. It’s a slightly discounted version of Prime, because Amazon knows that college kids generally live off ramen and have much tighter budgets than working adults.

Right now, college kids with an .edu email address can sign up for a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime Student. After that trial ends, the membership will cost half of what it usually does — $6.49 per month, for the rest of the year. They can cancel the membership before the free trial ends, though. The regular Prime membership costs $12.99 per month, so we’re not exaggerating by saying this is a great deal. If you haven’t gotten the high school grad in your life a present yet, this will be an appreciated option.

The student will be able to enjoy 2-day free shipping, access to Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, and Prime Music.

Amazon Prime Student Deal

There are so many benefits to this membership, it’s honestly hard to keep track. From free food delivery and discounts on flights and hotels to access to Prime Music and and Prime Video, they’re sure to get their money’s worth and then some.

Even more reason to sign up? Prime Student members can get a free 3-month Audible trial for a limited time. The deal ends September 30, so don’t wait!

