If you’ve been searching for a way to give your children access to kid-friendly and educational content, Amazon has the answer. Amazon Kids+ is basically Prime Video for kids. It gives them access to TV shows and videos for their specific age group and allows you to put parental controls on how much they watch. You don’t even need a Fire Tablet to set them up with Amazon Kids+. Amazon Kids+ is discounted early for Prime Day — it’s ordinarily $29.99 for a three-month subscription, but right now it’s only $0.99.

After this trial ends, it’ll cost $2.99 for Prime customers and $4.99 for non-Prime members. It’s important to note that this early deal will only give one child unlimited access to the service, so keep that in mind when you’re considering it for your family.

The Amazon Kids+ age brackets are broken into ages 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 12, so your kids will get access to the materials they need. You’ll get access to 20,000 books, Audible books, apps, games and video content from beloved children’s channels PBS Kids, Nickelodeon and Disney. Parents can even game-ify learning by setting education goals for their little ones.

Although you can use this service on iOS and Android devices, if you want to go all-in this Prime Day, which officially kicks off June 21, you could add a Fire Kids Tablet to your cart to get the best user experience. Although the tablet isn’t currently on sale, there are plenty of early Prime Day deals to browse now.

Parents can also control web browsing through the Parent Dashboard. You can prioritize education through the Learn First function, which makes it so your kids interact with educational content to meet a certain goal before getting access to games or apps. You can even pause the device entirely.

