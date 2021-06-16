It’s that time of year when families spend most of their days either traveling a bit or spending time outdoors, and this summer everyone is excited to just get outside. When you’re out and about with your kids, it’s imperative to keep those snacks and meals handy, which can get tricky because there’s cumbersome packaging, food spills, and little picky eaters who don’t want their apples touching their carrots, at all! Luckily, Amazon has just the thing you need: a Bento-style leak-proof lunch box for kids to bring along on family vacations, day trips, or summer camp, or even for hanging outside in your backyard with family and friends. Even better: It’s on sale right now — ahead of Prime Day!

The Bentogo kids lunch box is perfection because it has easy to open and close latches for tiny fingers, leak-proof technology to keep their meals and snacks mess-free, and rubber-coated edges so the lunch box is not only sturdy, but it can withstand those inevitable drops. With five compartments to separate the food, they’re portioned for the appetite of kids ages 3-7 and also allow you to put their least favorites in smaller servings.

Made of food-safe materials (no BPA, vinyl, lead, or PVC), the Bentogo kids lunch box is microwave and dishwasher safe and features a removable layer so it’s also easy to wash by hand and get into all those nooks and crannies for a totally clean container. Available in blue, green, and purple, it’ll coordinate with any child’s taste.

We’re excited to get into this summer season and have our kids ready to go with all of the supplies they’ll need including this lunch box to pack all of their favorite meals and snacks in a neat and compartmentalized package. No more coming home from a day out of the house with messy backpacks full of crumbs spilled everywhere — which makes our lives that much easier, too!

