Kobe’s mini-me’s! The resemblance is uncanny between the late Kobe Bryant and his two youngest daughters Bianka Bella, 4, and Capri Kobe, who will be 2 next week. In her latest Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant shared clip of the little dancing machine Bianka (B.B.) and her big, bright smile looks like a carbon copy of her dad’s smile.
It must be so beautiful to see Kobe through her daughter’s faces — including older daughter Natalia, 18, who starting to model, just graduated high school, and is headed to the University of Southern California in the fall. Kobe and their daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash last year.
Vanessa often posts Instagram images of their daughters in pictures that are so reminiscent of Kobe’s mannerisms and essence, and the comments section just overflows with support and heart emojis.
“It’s the KOBE stare for me~Capri Kobe,” she captioned a shot of the toddler from April as she’s sitting on a pillow while staring off in the distance. “Daddy and Gigi’s twin.”
Bianka and Capri also have that classic “game face” that their dedicated basketball legend father was known to display at every Lakers’ game. Here, their mom notes: ” ‘Game Faces’ – Daddy’s twins.”
With Father’s Day around the corner, we’re sending Vanessa and her girls all the hugs.
