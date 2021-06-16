Kobe’s mini-me’s! The resemblance is uncanny between the late Kobe Bryant and his two youngest daughters Bianka Bella, 4, and Capri Kobe, who will be 2 next week. In her latest Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant shared clip of the little dancing machine Bianka (B.B.) and her big, bright smile looks like a carbon copy of her dad’s smile.

