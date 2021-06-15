Kate Middleton may be unflappable when it comes to handling questions about the royal family feud from prying media, but when it comes to her passion for photography, it’s her kids who have the ability to throw mommy for a loop. The Duchess of Cambridge is the first royal to take official photos of her family (she started by taking official photos of Princess Charlotte in 2015), and she’s proven to be quite the photographer.

But recently, the duchess admitted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are not quite fans of her hobby.

During a recorded video call promoting the release of her COVID-19 pandemic time capsule coffee-table book, Hold Still, Kate revealed that when she’s clicking away trying to capture her little ones, they’re like most children and get antsy on the other side of the lens.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Mummy, please stop taking photographs!'” the Duchess explained to Ceri Edwards, a mother and amateur photographer from South Wales, over the phone call. But you can tell that Kate is proud of the book and especially the people who are captured in it — including Edwards, whose photo of her husband (a frontline worker) and daughter in an embrace, titled “Be Safe Daddy,” is what photography is all about for her.

“It’s such a sensitive and tender moment between a father and a daughter. These simple moments between loved ones really impacted everybody actually, and has really resonated with lots of people across the country. So thank you so much for sharing your photograph and your story,” Kate told Edwards.

Kate’s most recent snap, which was shared on Instagram, is this one featuring the late Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth posing alongside seven of their 11 great-grandchildren.

We’ve all been there when trying to capture precious moments of our kids on camera, and they either find it impossible to stand still or they have no interest in being the subject. And it usually doesn’t stop there: As our kids get older, we may also experience kids not wanting to indulge us as we commit to passion projects. Whether you’re a baker and need help measuring out ingredients, a writer wanting to feature your child in an article you’re writing, or a seamstress who needs your teen to serve as a temporary model while you get the fit just right, kids don’t necessarily love being our guinea pigs when we need them. It all gets filed under “Parenthood”!

