Reese Witherspoon is that unique celebrity who we think of as a “friend in our head.” Yes, she’s a Hollywood powerhouse, but she’s also talented, powerful, funny, creative, chatty, a business-savvy change-maker, and most of all, a fierce mom. That’s what really stands out in her recent interview with Interview magazine‘s Summer 2021 cover story, where Witherspoon chats with another “friend in our head” and Hollywood boss, Tracee Ellis Ross. Witherspoon and Ross have a deep and revealing conversation about sexism and racism in Hollywood, among other things, but when asked what brings her to tears, it’s all about her family.

“My gosh, I’ve been crying a lot this week. I’ll have memories of my kids when they were little, or I’ll remember my favorite English teacher from high school, and I’ll just burst into tears. As we emerge from this time of hibernation, or whatever it was for people, it really was a time to take stock of who mattered, and I feel overwhelmed with gratitude for how many wonderful people I have in my life.”

Something else that makes Witherspoon tear up is thinking about having a close relationship with children as adults, like she has with her own mom today. “That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children. I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now. So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It’s crazy.”

The mom of three — Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and shares 8½-year-old son Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth, whom she wed in 2011 — defines herself as a “mom first.” But that’s not all.

“I’m somebody’s daughter. I’ve worked around teams since I was 14 years old, so I definitely think I’m a team leader at this point. I can safely say that. I’m a doer. I don’t like to talk about things for too long, I like to just do them. If they can’t be done, I like to do them and move on.”

