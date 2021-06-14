Jessica Biel Says She Never Meant to Have a ‘Secret COVID Baby’

Besides having to deal with the many uncertainties of living through a pandemic, actress Jessica Biel was like many moms who were pregnant in early 2020 who had to self-isolate and put their health and the health of their baby-to-be first. In a recent interview with actor Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, Biel reveals that contrary to press reports, she wasn’t trying to hide her pregnancy with second son, Phineas, now 11 months old.

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” Biel told Shepard. “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.” Biel and her hubby, singer Justin Timberlake, also have a son, Silas, 6.

Also similar to moms giving birth in 2020, Biel was very concerned about COVID restrictions. She worried whether Timberlake was going to be allowed in the hospital delivery room, explaining, “The hospital restrictions had just changed. And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation.” Happily for all, Timberlake was indeed allowed to be present for the birth of their second child. But beyond sharing her COVID pregnancy fears, Biel also opened up about her life as a mom of two kids, and the rare glimpse inside her life sure looks sweet. “It’s so interesting. It’s so funny,” she shared of their growing family. “The conversations I’m having now with my six-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.” We believe it, mama — but pictures, please?!

