Just a few days ago Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and her husband, football player Andrew East, joined the Outfit Change Challenge 2021 TikTok trend, in which you show off a quickly edited change of outfits to music (the track is “Touch It” by Busta Rhymes). The cute couple — who are parents to baby girl Drew Hazel, 2, and have a boy due very soon — shared a clip of themselves on Instagram, strutting in everything from matching Team USA tracksuits, to beach day wear, pajamas, and even formal wear with Shawn looking lovely in flowing blue dress and Andrew looking handsome in a suit and bow tie.

Related story Shawn Johnson Revealed the Sex of Her Second Baby Joining Daughter Drew

But it was the last outfit that got everyone’s attention. While Andrew’s wearing a red bicycling shorts set, Shawn is stunning in a purple metallic gymnastics leotard. Even before watching the clip, you can read the caption of the post where Shawn teases: “Anddddddd he convinced me to do it again 🤦🏼‍♀️……… just wait for the end….. (no idea how I got it on).”

Today, she shared another Instagram post in the same leotard, but this time it’s a still shot of Shawn caressing her baby bump with a cheeky smile.

“Guess it’s now a tradition 🥴 hahaha #weird #slightlycreepy,” she captioned the post.

Tradition, because as fans will recall, it’s not the first time pregnant Shawn has suited up in her old Olympic gear. And for the record, we don’t think it’s creepy at all! It’s actually such an empowering and body-positive look for the gold medal winner, who is always so candid on social media. She recently shared the very relatable feeling of mom guilt. And if you missed it before you’ve got to see when she shared this heart-melting moment when her daughter tried on her own first leotard.

Back on April 1, Johnson rocked her 2008 Olympic leotard with style, and we love that she decided to do it again. We wonder if Johnson will keep this “tradition” going and how many other leotard snapshots she’ll share before their baby boy arrives?

Just a few weeks ago, she shared her fear of having a boy since she’s so ‘in love’ with being a girl mom. “We didn’t find out what we are having with our daughter until she was born, and I was convinced until the day she was born that we were having a boy. I was mentally prepared for that,” she said. “I thought, the rough and tough and lighting stuff on fire — I could deal with that. I was really scared by a girl and the emotions, the sensitivities, and … the little nuances that can be different between boys and girls. And I fell in love with being a girl mom. I swore I would never buy something pink. I would never be into the girly stuff, but I am fully immersed.

“I’m getting ready to have a boy, and I don’t know how to do it. It’ll be awesome,” Johnson added. “I’m so excited, and I think especially with my daughter, she’s a very rough and tough girl, so it’ll be a perfect match.”

Boy or girl, it seems like Johnson is a beautiful mom to Drew Hazel and she’ll be just as great of a mom to her son. And if she wants to model another Olympic leotard or two ahead of the Tokyo Olympics? We won’t complain!

No mom is perfect and these celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.