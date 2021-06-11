This Genius $39 Case on Amazon Adds 10 Hours of Battery to Your Kid’s Nintendo Switch—Just in Time for Travel

With summer travel underway, we’re all thinking of ways to make our road trips and air travel more efficient, fun, and just easier overall. If you’re a parent, you’ve got some extra work to keep kids busy and happy while in route—and if you plan on keeping them content by playing their Nintendo Switch, you’ll want to add this genius accessory to your cart right now. Amazon has a $39 charging case for the Nintendo Switch, which adds 10+ hours of battery life to their device. A total game-changer!

Related story Why Open Wine Bottles the Old-Fashioned Way? This Top-Rated $20 Electric Opener on Amazon Makes It a Breeze

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

BIgBlue.

BigBlue Battery Charger Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch $39.96 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Sure, you can keep books, games and other non-tech toys on hand to keep little ones entertained while traveling, but if it works, why not just stick with it? If they’re an avid gamer, there’s nothing worse than having their Switch die on them in the middle of the trip, but this genius gadget makes that a problem of the past.

Best of all, it boasts an ergonomic design for hours of play and features detachable Joy-Con grips so you can keep the fun and charging going. This smart case even converts into a tabletop position for hands-free playing.

It’s even compatible with smartphones, tablets, and e-readers too so you can ensure all your devices are powered up when you need them the most.

Travel can be a major pain, but with this must-have accessory, you’ll have one less thing to worry about.

Before you go, check out these summertime shoes for kids: