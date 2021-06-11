A tiny hand here, the top of the head there, a sweet little baby body held with her back to the camera… Until now, that’s all the social media world has seen of Sterling Skye Mahomes, the first child of Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes. But, finally, the wait is over and we get to see the little girl’s face. And, of course, it’s adorable!

Both Matthews, a fitness instructor, and Mahomes, Quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, shared two photos of their family of three on Instagram. Taken during a photoshoot by photographer Kenneth Cappello, the trio sits on the floor in front of a white backdrop. Sterling, born February 20 to the athletic couple, is dressed in a black and white Adidas tracksuit with a matching black bow headband. The photos marked the first time baby Sterling’s face has been shared on social media.

“Hi, my name is Sterling💕👑,” Matthews captioned the photos on her feed, while Mahomes wrote on his post, “Hello World!”

Matthews added a thank-you to the photographer in her Instagram Story, writing, “Thank You @kennethcappello for doing this in the middle of a shoot & being very respectful of our privacy.”

Despite being public about many aspects of their lives — their dogs even have their own Instagram account — Matthews previously had said that they would only share photos of Sterling when they were comfortable.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” she wrote on Instagram just days after giving birth. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Of course, we’ve seen photos of baby Sterling in her mom and dad’s arms, wearing a cute baseball outfit for opening day, pretty in pink for Easter, and even experiencing a little fur-sibling love with the dogs during a breastfeeding session.

Matthews has even posted videos of her pregrancy and postpartum workouts. In a social media post in March, she spliced together clips of her doing the same hip-dipping exercise on a bench at various stages of her pregnancy, including the day right before her labor was induced and she welcomed daughter Sterling Skye into the world. The last clip is of Matthews holding Sterling against her chest, still doing reps of that torturously deep dip with the then 3-week-old baby in her arms.

Matthews and Mahomes, both 25, began dating in their teens and got engaged in early September. Getting pregnant with baby Sterling put a delay on their trip to the altar, but they have since set a 2022 date and venue for their wedding, though they haven’t announced the details. WE’re sure the big day will include adorable pics of their baby girl, and we can’t wait!

