We love a good Instagram Story Q&A, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gave up lots of juicy details about her life as an expecting and new mom in a recent “ask-me-anything” session. In March, the first-time mama welcomed daughter Ocean Kent Emmett with husband-to-be Randall Emmett, and most of her followers had a lot of questions about this life transition.

Related story Vanderpump's Brittany Cartwright's 'TMI' About Postpartum Body Isn't TMI at All

One fan asked the actress and Bravo reality show cast member about sex towards the end of the third trimester. Kent replied, “We only did it twice. Because I was put on bed rest a few times and then her head was RIGHT THERE,” concluding with: “We both had no interest” and a laughing-crying emoji.

No doubt Kent and her fiance don’t hold any grudges against baby Ocean for putting their sex life on hiatus for a while. Look at this cutie pie!

Kent isn’t alone in this experience, as many pregnant women and their partners find pregnancy sex to be emotionally or physically uncomfortable. Others, of course, are awash with hormones that make them hornier than ever. And some women, as Hilary Duff recently expressed, find that they feel differently about sex with each pregnancy.

Sex during pregnancy is, generally speaking, safe for mom and baby. “Your developing baby is protected by the amniotic fluid in your uterus, as well as by the strong muscles of the uterus itself,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Sexual activity won’t affect your baby, as long as you don’t have complications such as preterm labor or placenta problems. However, pregnancy can cause changes in your level of comfort and sexual desire.”

It’s also normal — and totally okay — to not want to have sex during pregnancy: “There’s more to intimacy than sex,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Share your needs and concerns with your partner in an open and loving way. If sex is difficult, unappealing or off-limits, try cuddling, kissing or massage.”

Beyond getting real about pregnancy sex, Kent also honestly responded to a fan who asked about postpartum sex — which has its own challenges.

“It’s different!” Kent shared, adding, “I feel weird doing it with this face sleeping next to us.”

We feel you, Lala! It can be difficult to get in the mood between feedings and diaper changes, not to mention finding the energy to get busy in that way. Plus, of course, there’s the necessary healing time. Don’t forget to wait for the all-clear from your OB-GYN, usually at about six weeks post-delivery.

Even after weeks of healing, your body may not feel the same as it once did. From engorged breasts (due to producing milk) and possible weight gain, stretch marks, or a C-section scar to a sore vagina and overall fatigue, it makes perfect sense if you don’t feel as sexy as you once did, let alone ready for a romp.

“Being cognizant of these changes in yourself — or in your partner — are important to knowing when you (or she) will be ready to resume sex,” sex expert and educator at TooTimid, Bethany Ricciardi told SheKnows.

We love that Kent kept it real for her fans — and didn’t sugarcoat the sometimes-not-so-sexy reality of pregnancy and postpartum sex!

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.