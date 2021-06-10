Barack & Michelle Obama Posted the Sweetest Birthday Tributes to Daughter Sasha

Whether she’s showing off dance moves by making a rare appearance on TikTok, giving straight talk to her parents about being fed up with quarantine, or just living life, we love celebrating Sasha Obama. And what better day to celebrate the stunning younger daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama than by wishing her a happy birthday?! It’s hard to believe, but Sasha Obama turns 20 today.

Proud mom Michelle tweeted a birthday tribute first, writing, “I’m so grateful for every laugh and everything you’ve taught me over the years.” The former first lady also called Sasha her “little girl,” but added “I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much.” The accompanying picture of Sasha is a sweet throwback — clearly from several years ago — when we’re guessing,they were on a vacation. Sasha is sitting on her mom’s lap while wearing a life vest and the wind is blowing through their hair. Such a sweet mommy!

Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much! 🎉🥳💗 pic.twitter.com/akqfTBiWgV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 10, 2021

Barack Obama’s tweet came next — and he also shared a throwback picture from when Sasha was a little girl. He also made a point to mention her growth. “You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next.”

Happy birthday, Sasha! You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be. Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next. pic.twitter.com/IJ8hEpy01u — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 10, 2021

Though Sasha doesn’t have a social media account (that we know of, anyway!) she manages to break the internet every time a photo of her pops up. With her model good looks and enviable style, we can’t wait to see what the future hold for her either!

Until then, we’ll just keep on supporting her from afar and wish Sasha the happiest of birthdays!

