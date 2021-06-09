We love a modern family — and hands-down one of the most modern couples leading by example is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The mom and dad to Archie, 2, and Lilibet Diana, who was born less than two weeks ago, announced the birth of their daughter on the website for their organization, Archewell — and they made sure to mention that they’re taking parental leave.

“While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site,” the organization wrote. “We look forward to seeing you!”

That’s right — both Harry and Meghan are taking some personal time away from their professional obligations to spend time together as a new family of four. As we said, leading by example.

New moms, of course, are pretty much expected to take some time off of work after having a baby, though paid leave isn’t a given and we can’t always hit that sweet spot to meet the approval of the masses when it comes to how much time we take. Just a few weeks ago, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn faced mom shamers for skipping her maternity leave.

New dads taking paternity leave is not as common — although it certainly should be. According to a disheartening article in the New York Times, even when companies offer the time, dads often won’t take it. “While 90 percent of fathers take some time off after their children are born, the majority of them take less than 10 days away from the job,” the article said, with some dads admitting they’re fearful that taking time off would have a negative affect on future work opportunities.

As a couple — and as a family — Prince Harry and Meghan have been breaking boundaries by leaving the royal family, moving to California, speaking out about the racism they faced within the royal family, and not giving birth to Lili at the expected Hollywood hospital. Even naming their daughter after Harry’s grandmother was looked at as “rude,” by some people, but it was actually a very bold and modern move.

So how long will Meghan and Harry — who reportedly didn’t take time off after Archie’s birth — be out of the public eye? Royal reporter Omid Scobie was a guest on Good Morning America and shared insight about the Sussexes’ parental leave, noting they would likely be off all summer, at the very least, and up to 20 weeks at their non-profit Archewell.

“We’re so used to seeing royal men heading back to work almost the next day — sometimes, the same day. We’ve seen senior royals on engagements almost the same time as the birth,” Scobie said. “But Harry and Meghan are sort of leading by example with their Archewell foundation. They offer up to 20 weeks of parental leave for mother and father. They’re doing exactly the same, so it’ll be several months off work for the pair of them.”

We’re all for both partners in a relationship taking time to adjust to a new baby, having time to bond, and getting the support they need.

