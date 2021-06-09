Ricky Martin Explains Why He’s Always Willing to Talk About His Family

There are all kinds of families in the world, and whether there are two parents or one, two dads or two moms, many siblings or an only child, all family dynamics are unique and special. Global superstar Ricky Martin was recently on The Ellen Degeneres Show and discussed the special bond he shares with husband Jwan Yosef, their twin boys Valentino and Matteo, 12, daughter Lucia, 2, and son Renn, 19 months. Martin also pointed out that they’re like every other family.

Martin, who is featured on the cover of People magazine’s second annual Pride issue, shared with DeGeneres that he’s very proud of that interview. “Every time that I have the opportunity to, number-one, talking about my family, and let the world know that we are good people and how we feel and how we love is … I just want to normalize families like mine.

“I know it’s very interesting, but a lot of people tell me, ‘Ricky, thank you so much for just posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids, that made me feel better about myself’.”

From his very young days as a member of the teen pop group Menudo to his acting features, being an activist, and, of course, his phenomenal music career, the “Living La Vida Loca” singer also discusses his journey to coming out in the new issue of People.

On Ellen, Martin also shared a cute story about the little lady of his house. Ironically, daughter Lucia doesn’t like her dad to sing. Lucia “runs the house” and “doesn’t snap fingers yet, but is about to,” Martin laughed.

Little people running the show and lots of love? Yep, sounds like the most normal of families to us!

