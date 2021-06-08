One minute your kids need your guidance and input about every little thing, and the next thing you know, you’ve got an (almost) fully-grown actual teenager on your hands. We can just feel the emotions pouring through the screen as actress Jessica Alba shared an Instagram birthday tribute to her lookalike daughter and eldest child, Honor, who turned 13 this week.

“My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor -yes you are way taller than already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind… I’m just so proud of you,” says Alba, who is also mom to daughter Haven, 9, and son Hayes, 3, with husband Cash Warren.

“I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears – they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause,” devoted mom Alba continues. “So you are gonna have to accept my emotional outbursts boo.”

Ah, we can relate to this so much, Jessica! We too have been a ball of emotions when it comes to seeing our daughters and sons getting older. Besides them physically growing, which in itself can be quite the shocker — Alba shared a touching moment on Instagram in September 2020, when she realized Honor was taller than her — they’re becoming real people with strong and important opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints. How many times as parents have we said, “Oh, I wish they could stay this little,” or “I wish I could freeze them at this age”? When your kids start becoming teens, you start to really wish you could just order a time machine from Amazon.

“You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl!” Alba’s caption continued. “I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom.”

Ugh, it’s all too much! We’re not crying, you’re crying.

