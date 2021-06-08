In honor of Pride Month, the Internet’s favorite bobblehead brand, Funko Pop!, has come out with the rainbow-drenched collection of your kid’s dreams. And honestly, maybe yours too? Available for pre-order on Amazon, the lineup includes all your kid’s favorite Disney characters—from Mickey Mouse to Stitch. Best of all, Funko supports the It Gets Better Project, whose mission is to empower LGBTQ+ youth around the world through community building.

And that’s not all—some styles are discounted on Amazon and are as cheap as $8. So, you’ll definitely want to get a few of these since we’re guessing they’re limited edition. Note that these special edition collectibles are only available for pre-order right now, and won’t be released in phases until June 17th.

Check out our favorite Disney bobbles below from the collection, and make sure to check out all the colorful collectibles here before they’re gone! For more ways to teach kids about Pride Month, check out these inspiring children’s books about LGBTQ families.

Lovable Stitch

Image: Funko Pop!

The Lilo & Stitch fan will get a kick out of this rainbow-colored Stitch. Standing at 4 inches tall, this small but precious collectible is sure to make your kiddo smile.

Everyone’s Favorite Mouse

Image: Funko Pop!

You can’t go wrong with every Mouseketeer’s favorite character, Mickey Mouse himself! What’s says happy more than a rainbow and Mickey?

Jedi-Approved

Image: Funko Pop!

There’s even something for the older kids (and grownups) too. This next-level stormtrooper is a must for the Star Wars fan in your life. It looks like this particular style is going fast—and prices are already increasing. Get it while you can!

