Who knew that baby names could cause such an uproar? OK, silly question. Truth be told, we’re all very well aware that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s choice of name for their baby girl would be the hottest of topics. Born on June 4, Meghan and Harry’s baby girl’s name was revealed as Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Lovely, we thought of the obvious nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. But given that Lilibet is a nickname of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, that was enough for folks to get their panties in a bunch.

One royal commentator called the choice of name “rude” and “demeaning” — and insisted that only the late Prince Philip called the Queen by that nickname. But it was quickly reported that, according to PageSix, Harry specifically asked the Queen for permission to use her nickname for his newborn daughter.

How dare a grandson name his daughter after his own grandmother?! The nerve.

Let’s give Meghan and Harry more credit than to name their daughter out of spite. We’re on the side of giving parents their space and protecting their choice of name for their child, whatever it may be. And it seems that when it came to naming their daughter, they made the sweetest of choices by honoring Harry’s mother, grandmother, and even included a nod to Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland. According to People, Ragland has called Markle the nickname “Flower” since she was a little girl.

Little Lili’s name is also fitting, since Markle included lily of the valley in her bridal bouquet when she wed Prince Harry in 2018, and Princess Diana also carried lily of the valley in her bouquet on her royal wedding day.

Royal baby names are highly contested, did you know? From Las Vegas to Britain, there were bookies literally betting on the chosen moniker of this much-anticipated second child, the younger sibling to their son, Archie, who just turned 2 on May 6. The bookies who largely predicted that the couple would name their daughter after Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip, following his death in April, were wrong.

But there were less popular (and more accurate) guesses that the little girl would be named after Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana, or Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Although the bookies were partially right (phew?), leave it to bystanders and the general public to prove that the hate is still real for the couple.

