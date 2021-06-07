Aja Naomi King is pretty private about her personal life, but the actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share the most intimate of post-pregnancy pictures — and we’re loving the public display of confidence. King is glowing and powerful as she shares her postpartum body after giving birth to her first child.

Best known for her role as Michaela Pratt in How to Get Away with Murder, King is basking in the joy of motherhood in what looks like a backyard. She’s wearing a peach-colored bikini and strikes a few poses with her still-present post-baby bump. And it’s the body positivity that’s totally doing it for us.

“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After,” the actress shared in the Instagram post. “After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie.

“After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!”

King previously shared her pregnancy news in March, after experiencing two heartbreaking miscarriages. “I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it. I really just want to say that if you’ve gone through this or are going through this, you don’t have to carry the weight of it alone. And for some (I won’t attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing.”

We love to see all women — but especially new moms — feeling confident in their skin. Whether we’ve gone through childbirth or not, celebrating the skin we’re in is the best way to joy. In this case, normalizing post-pregnancy bodies is so important because there’s so much pressure for us — and sometimes from us — to snap back into a certain look way too soon after giving birth. Being gentle and celebrating ourselves is the key. We’re taught to fear childbirth and our post-baby bodies, but like King showed in her post, embracing our bodies can be the most liberating experience.

King clearly agrees. She continued in her post, “So in celebration of myself and my body for “Doing the Damn Thing”, I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)…Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!”

Cheers to Aja Naomi King, and all those in favor of welcoming and showing their beautiful postpartum bodies.

