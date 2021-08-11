Amazon’s Selling Genius Attachable Stroller & Car Seat Fans That Will Keep Your Baby Cool in This Heat Wave

Summertime and the living is easy…unless you have a baby, of course. Because summer presents a whole new array of particularly unique climate-related predicaments, atop an already exhausted state. For example, the perpetual summer predicament of ensuring your little one stays cool while on outdoor excursions when the temperature’s rapidly rising. In good news, while we wouldn’t necessarily wish a 90-degree outing on anyone with an infant, Amazon does have the perfect products to solve this summer-time dilemma (as it so often does): portable fans!

The snawowo Mini Personal Fan has flexible, silicone legs that allow for it to easily attach to a car seat or stroller handle, safely keeping your baby comfortably cool in the summer heat. Similarly, the AMACOOL Flexible Tripod Fan has flexible legs that can easily be attached practically anywhere, plus this one has a LED night light with three brightness levels.

Both are rated about a 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and it’s not hard to see why. They have built-in rechargeable batteries that last for hours and hours (depending on the speed you use them on), and they’re also chargeable via USB. What’s more, these portable fans operate at low enough volumes that your baby can fall — and stay — asleep soundly while maintaining the perfect nap time temperature.

Of course, the fan doesn’t need to stay on the stroller or car seat. Its octopus-like legs are not only adorable, but make it super easy to station anywhere, whether it’s to an umbrella at the beach, standing up on your desk, or in your very own hands.

Stroller Fan by Snawowo

snawowo.

This versatile fan comes in four different colors: black, dark blue, navy blue, and delightfully adorable light blue and pink. (We’re obsessed with the pink.)

Stroller fan by AMACOOL

This rotatable fan with an LED light comes in three different colors — black, light blue and pink. (We’re feeling this one in blue.)

