Apple AirTags Are The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift for Forgetful Dads—& Just $29 On Amazon

Not sure what to get the dad who literally has it all? The solution: Make your dad’s life easier this Father’s Day with the Apple AirTag, which is just $29 on Amazon. If your dad wanders around the house looking for his keys, wallet, FitBit, headphones or other small, important objects, he’ll get a kick out of this present, while also appreciating it. The Apple AirTag is tiny and with the proper case can be attached to a keychain, stuck onto another electronic device — like a laptop or Apple AirPods case — or even put around Fido or Fluffy’s collar.

The Apple AirTag plays a sound on the built-in speaker when your dad has lost an object nearby, but that’s not all that it can do. Apple can track down lost items from far distances, pair with your Find My app. The AirTag uses surrounding iPhone users’ signals to find your lost object—pretty smart! This won’t work in a remote area obviously, but if your dad loses his suitcase at a crowded airport, he’ll probably be able to track it down.

The battery lasts for one year, and it’s water- and dust-resistant. The one downside about the AirTag is that you have to put it in a case, otherwise it’s just a small electronic disc. That’s why we also included a case option below.

If you’re a Prime member, order soon so this thoughtful and kind of humorous present can arrive before Father’s Day on the 20th. And for more Father’s Day gift ideas, click here.

The Hottest New Apple Product

If your dad is an Apple man through-and-through, this is a great addition to his electronic line-up. Plus, it’s just under $30.

Four-Pack

Sometimes, you need way more than one. This four-pack set means that your dad can attach it to his most used objects to give him peace of mind. Who doesn’t lose track of their Apple AirPods every so often?

Key Ring Case

This is the official Apple AirTag keyring, designed by Apple. It’s made out of European leather and comes in red, saddle brown or baltic blue. This is ideal for a suitcase or for your dad’s keychain.