Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby girl come summer, and while many are busy predicting potential royal baby names, it seems the couple has actually hinted at possible names in the past.

In 2019, the duke and duchess visited the town of Birkenhead, England, where they spoke with schoolchildren who offered name suggestions, People reported. At the time, Markle was pregnant with Archie, and bonded with 7-year-old Megan Dudley over having friends who called them “Meg.” Dudley then went on to provided the duchess with her own baby name ideas.

“I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl,” Dudley told reporters. “And she said, ‘That’s a really pretty name, I like it. We’ll have to think about it.'”

Meanwhile, on the same excursion, Prince Harry seemingly expressed an interest in the name “Lily,” as he explicitly asked a parent how they spelled their daughter’s floral name. There was also an encounter with a baby girl named Harriet in Melbourne in 2018, when the duke reportedly said that name was “great.” Are these clues a stretch? Maybe! But we have so little else to go on, we will grasp at all we can get.

Earlier this year, people placed bets that Meghan and Harry’s daughter would likely be named after Princess Diana, but a source close to the couple has since debunked the rumors.

“They are highly unlikely to call their daughter Diana. Their biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media, and considerably increase public interest in the child’s life,” the insider said. “Whatever anybody thinks, Harry and Meghan do value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured.”

Instead, Philippa has emerged as an odds-on favorite, honoring Prince Harry’s late grandfather. We know that the royal baby’s name will be beautiful, whatever it may be!

