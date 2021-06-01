These Best-Selling Rapid-Fill Balloons on Amazon Let You Fill 100 Water Balloons in 60 Seconds & Seal Automatically

Summer with kids means water balloon fights galore—however, the fun activity for kids can be a total chore for parents as the designated balloon fillers. The solution? Bunch O Balloons rapid-fill balloons, which magically fill 100 balloons in just a minute and seal automatically. Impressed? Yeah, us too! Better yet, there’s an exclusive version on Amazon on sale, so it couldn’t be easier to add them to your cart.

With 330 rapid-fill balloons (pack of 10), you and the kids should be set for hours of summer water fun. They’re even recyclable with TerraCycle—okay, can these things get any better? We’re not the only ones who think these are genius—they won the Toy of the Year Award for Best Outdoor Toy in 2017 and 2019.

To use, simply attach your hose to the end of the Bunch O Balloons contraption, and watch the bunch of balloons fill up with ease! No more struggling or breaking the balloons before you use them—and since they tie on their own, your kids can even do it without your help.

During the dog days of summer, these nifty toys are the ultimate way to cool off without breaking a sweat trying to fill them up. Might as well stock up now while they’re on sale!

