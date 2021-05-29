Amazon’s Exclusive Funko Pop! Disney Toys Are Available for Pre-Order & Selling Out Fast

Despite being around for years, there are some classic toys that just never go out of style. Case in point: Funko Pop! toys. Funko pop! toys are iconic, to say the least, and are enjoyed by people of all generations. Not only do the toys have such fun designs, but they’re also super collectible. If you’re a mega Funko Pop! fan, you’re surely not alone. So when we saw that Amazon was selling exclusive Disney toys from the brand online, we knew we couldn’t afford to pass these up.

Related story TikTok-Approved Dash Has Another Appliance That Will Change Your Breakfast Game

Gift one of these to the kid or collector in your life and it’s a present that is pretty much guaranteed to please. And when you add in a bit of that Disney magic into the mix, it’s sure to be an unforgettable gift. From Marvel to The Mandalorian toys, there’s plenty of versions available on Amazon now. Take a peek below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Hooded Ahsoka with Duel Sabers

Image: Amazon.

This toy features Ahsoka Tano with her hood pulled over and striking a pose — signaling she’s ready for battle.

Buy now $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Funko Pop! Marvel: Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Captain America (Sam Wilson) with Shield

Image: Amazon.

Obsessed with the Falcon and the Winter Soldier? It’s time to bring the new Captain America into your home.

Buy now $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Funko Pop! Disney: Treasures of the Vault – Bambi

Courtesy of Funko.

Prefer something a little more classic Disney? Snap up this adorable Treasures of the Vault – Bambi.

Roll over image to zoom in Funko Pop! Disney: Treasures of The Vault - Bambi $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Just don’t sleep on these fun Funko Pop! toys — because they’re sure to go fast.

Before you go, check out these cool screen-free toys:

