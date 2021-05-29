Josh Brolin’s Hilarious Potty-Training Pic Proves He’s #DadGoals

It’s potty training time in Josh Brolin’s house! Finding what works for your kid is different for every parent. For the Avengers: Endgame star, he’s using the tried and true ‘see one, do one’ method as he teaches his daughter Westlyn Reign how to use the toilet. Brolin shared a couple of photos of himself teaching Westlyn Reign on Instagram and the result is pure gold. Yep, the dad took one for the team and sat atop a miniature pink potty with his pants down in the hopes that his daughter would follow his lead. Dad goals, am I right?

Brolin captioned his IG carousel, “There’s nothing like the power of example (what to do and what not to do). 😜.” Hey, that’s some serious commitment to the cause! It’s always so great to see celebrity parents not take themselves too seriously.

Of course, his celebrity friends, from Cindy Crawford to Jeremy Renner, had some thoughts on his photos, and the result is so pure. Jason Momoa chimed in to write, “amazing 😂😂😂😂😂,” while actress Brooke Smith cheekily wrote, “Congratulations @joshbrolin on going potty!! 👏👏👏”

Even Brolin’s wife, Kathryn Boyd, had a few words of her own to say about the snaps and wrote, “Guess that pic of you ‘working out’ on her baby trampoline counts as teaching too…”

Brolin and Boyd welcomed Westlyn in November 2018 and have since then welcomed their second child, Chapel Grace. We love that this family has such a playful sense of humor and it’s clear that they’ll go above and beyond for their children.

