Baby name trends come and go in waves. Some years classic names like Harry and Jill are popular, then there are nature-inspired names like Summer and Forrest that start popping up everywhere. Over the past decade or so, there’s been a real surge in unique baby names — whether it’s a word name, a name that is spelled differently or just a one-of-a-kind name that will make your child stand out in a crowd — these names convey real confidence and style. Lately, we noticed the trend of royal baby names becoming popular, especially with celebrity babies.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino just became a proud papa to his first child. He and wife Lauren named their sweet baby boy Romeo Reign. While Romeo conjures up romance, the Italian name means “from Rome.” His middle name, Reign, is right on the royal name trend we’ve been observing. That little guy is going to have some serious swagger with such a cool name.

Usher’s baby girl is named Sovereign Bo, with sovereign meaning “supreme ruler.” While Usher calls her “Reign Bo” for short, we noticed from Instagram that Sovereign’s mom Jennifer Goicoechea, (who is expecting baby number two!) calls her “Sovë” — and both nicknames are just as cute.

Reign is also the name of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s youngest son. He was born six years ago and seems to have somewhat inspired this regal baby name trend. Nick Cannon’s new daughter is named Powerful Queen. We hope she doesn’t feel too much pressure to live up to that name!

Other royal-inspired names of celebrity kids include:

Blac Chyna and rapper Tyga’s son is named King Cairo, 8.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s eldest son is named Kingston James, 15.

Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty is 7 years old.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s son is Sir Carter. He and twin sister Rumi will be 4-years-old in June.

While regal baby names can be inspired by royalty, there are also baby names that are from actual royal figures in history, like Diana and Harry. Whether you’re having a boy or a girl, if royal names are just what you’ve been looking for then we hope you love these ideas for royal baby name picks.

See the meaning of our favorite royal baby names from around the world.