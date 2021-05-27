Usher is the proud dad of two sons, Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, and less than a year ago, the “Yeah” singer welcomed a baby girl with his lady love Jennifer Goicoechea, and they gave her the unusual name of Sovereign Bo Raymond.

We haven’t seen much of little girl, save a few posts on Instagram. But during an interview with Extra, Usher, who is hosting and performing at the iHeart Radio Music Awards Thursday night, shared a few details about his daughter and the inspiration behind her name.

“So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name,” Usher explains. “She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo Ray — Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘Reign-bo.'”

We love her unique name. The gender-neutral moniker is a word with English origins. Other exalted baby names include a shorter version of Sovereign, Reign, as well as King, Bishop, Ari, and Kendall.

Usher said Sovereign is his nighttime partner, but he doesn’t seem to mind. “I have not been getting a lot of sleep because of the iHeart Radio Music Awards, but I’m also enjoying the late nights with Sovereign Bo Raymond. Adding, “I’m on diaper duty plus, man, and she has yummy toes. Yes, I can’t help it.”

Next up for Usher is his Las Vegas Residency beginning this July.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to air on FOX May 27 at 8 pm ET.