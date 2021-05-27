American Idol season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino gave fans surprised fans earlier this week when she posted a throwback maternity photo of herself announcing the birth of her daughter, Keziah. The caption that accompanied the stunning photo of the then mom-to-be also explained that while her and husband Kendall Taylor were excited to welcome their baby girl to the world, her arrival was a bit premature, according to PageSix.

Related story I'm Having an Unplanned Pregnancy at 44, & I'm Stressed Like a Teen

“The Wife of a King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes a Fight and Strength like No Other,” Barrino’s post read. “Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony. Keziah was born a little too early, but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.”

Keziah is the third child for Barrino, who is also mother to 9-year-old Dallas Xavier and 19-year-old Zion Quari. She is the second for Taylor, who also has a son named Treyshaun from a previous relationship. The proud parents were both excited to announce the pregnancy during an Instagram live back in November. During the clip, the singer talked about her struggles with fertility and how she had prayed to conceive before revealing her growing bump. The next month, she appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to talk about how the journey to her third pregnancy had been years in the making.

“At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things,” Barrino told Hall, adding that those things included in vitro fertilization. She also revealed that one of the doctors she saw believed her fertility struggles stemmed from her fallopian tubes. After a lot of frustration, the Grammy-winner admitted that the pair had turned to their faith and decided to take a break while leaving growing their family up to God, according to People. But shortly after that, the singer discovered she was pregnant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, any birth that takes place before the 37th week of pregnancy is considered preterm. As of 2019, it was estimated that 1 in every 10 infants born in the US arrived prematurely. While early deliveries aren’t uncommon, they can still be very scary for concerned parents. Barrino hasn’t given any more information about just how early Keziah arrived, or what (if any) complications she’s facing, but we send our best wishes to the family and hope that their new baby girl is home with her big siblings soon. We’re sure she has a lot of people waiting there to meet her.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.