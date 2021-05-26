New mom Christine Quinn has revealed that she recently met a modern day parenting milestone: her first mom-shaming. The Selling Sunset star shared her recent experience during Tuesday’s episode of E!’s Daily Pop. During the interview the real estate agent-turned-reality star addressed how fans reacted when they found out that the 32-year-old was returning to work just one week after giving birth to her son, Christian, dubbed “Baby C,” who was born on May 15

“The mom-shamers are real, that’s for sure,” Quinn told E!. “I’ve gotten people who are like, ‘Oh, I’m so happy you’re getting back to work, that’s great!’ And then I have people who are like, ‘You need to give your body time to recover and heal, and who’s taking care of the baby?’” While, yeah, we agree that people should have the opportunity to stay home and recover from childbirth if they want to, they should also be allowed to get back to doing the things they love. And for Quinn, that means working.

“For me, I love to work,” she said. “There are single moms out there every single day working two, three jobs, doing it. Women are so strong, and they can do it. For me, I’m happy to be working. I’m thrilled to have a job, and I’m thrilled to have a baby and be able to do it all.”

One of the things allowing Quinn to do it all? Her husband. “I’m like, ‘Listen, my husband’s amazing. He’s home, the baby’s sleeping,’” the real estate agent said of her husband Christian Richard, who is not (surprise) receiving the same kind of criticisms about being away from their baby.

Women are often vilified or questioned about the care of their children and homes while their male partners just … aren’t. It wasn’t too long ago that then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing involved a line of questioning surrounding who takes care of the laundry for her, her husband, and their seven children (fellow nominee and parent Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing, on the other hand, did not address household chores).

Returning to work just one week after giving birth isn’t for everyone, but when a mom is as passionate about her career as Quinn is, she shouldn’t be subjected to other peoples’ opinions about her decision. We get that the choice isn’t for everyone, or something that many people even get to decide for themselves (to date the U.S. is still without a comprehensive and federally mandated family leave program for new parents, unlike most other developed countries), but we trust that the Netflix star is making the choices that are best for her and her family. And you should too. “I think that’s really the message here: Women really can do it all,” the new mom said with a plea for people to stop shaming moms.

Well, maybe we can, but we also shouldn’t have to if we don’t want to, so how about that paid family leave program?

