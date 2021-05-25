Imagine painstakingly deciding on your sweet baby’s name only to find out someone thinks it’s not only a bad name, but the worst name ever! Well, welcome to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s world as their first born daughter North West, 8, has been ranked as number one on the Names.org list of the 50 Worst Baby Names Chosen by Celebrities.

The list released this week is a result of a survey of over 9,000 people around the world, and the news doesn’t get any better for the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family. Kim’s three other children Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, also made the list of worst baby names, as well as Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, 3, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 3.

Here are the Top 10:

1. North

2. Apple (Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin)

3. X AE A-Xii: (son of Elon Musk and Grimes, after X Æ A-12 had to be changed to remove special characters and numbers)

4. Pilot Inspektor (son of Jason Lee)

5. Chicago (West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West)

6. Abcde (A girl with the name, pronounced AB-Si-Dee, was made famous by news coverage after an airline gate agent called it out in 2018.)

7. Blanket (Jackson, son of Michael Jackson)

8. Banana (nickname of Christian Bale’s son)

9. Tu (Morrow, daughter of Rob Morrow and Debbon Ayer)

10. Kulture (Cephus, daughter of Cardi B and Offset)

Names.org notes that despite making the 50 worst baby names list, some of the baby names have become even more popular. They also recognize that since celebrities have chosen some of these unique monikers for their children, more than 1,000 babies have also since been named Stormi, Renesmee (after the Twilight character), Princess, True, Saint, Bear, and West.

What didn’t make the list are some of the names that were quietly canceled in 2020 because they conjured up so many negative images of the year like Donald, and yes, Karen. The name Karen has dropped more than 400 places in the past 10 years (#230 in 2009 to #660 in 2019) according to the Social Security Administration’s latest baby name data. With Karen incidents and memes at an all-time high in 2020, that name will likely continue to drop.

Beyoncé’s legion of fans — affectionately known as the BeyHive — are not going to be thrilled when they find out that the entertainer’s first daughter, Blue Ivy, 9, ranked number 17 on the list of bad celebrity baby names.

While it’s fun to shuffle through the names for a bit, we’re digging the unique names. We’re just going to go out on a limb and say we’re pretty sure Blue Ivy, the second youngest act to win a Grammy award, (and all of the other celebrity kids on this list) have much more important things to do than worry about anyone judging their names.

