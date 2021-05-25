Blame it on social media, but there are some celebrity babies to whom we grow so attached, we start to feel like their long-lost aunts, cooing every time we glimpse a new photo of them. Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is one such little nugget of joy, and we’re about ready to brag to our friends about how cute our little niece is in the latest pics her parents posted for her two-month birthday.

“Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles!” Irwin captioned a series of three photos on Instagram Tuesday. “She is the happiest little light in the world.”

We’re inclined to believe the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star about that claim, based on the heart-melting smiles in these pics. We’re kind of giddy for the new parents, just remembering how babies begin to awaken and react to the world as they reach the end of that “fourth trimester” stage.

And not only is Grace Warrior deadly cute, but she’s also an ideal model for that koala onesie, which the Australia Zoo sells in its online store. A portion of the proceeds go to conservation efforts, Irwin said.

Not to be outdone, dad Chandler Powell added a real koala to the mix with his bday celebration post.

“We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we’ve met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior,” Powell wrote.

Those of use who are just a little bit older than 2 months and have yet to cuddle a koala are feeling mighty jealous right about now.

