While every pregnancy might be different, there are a few things about the postpartum period that ring true across the board. Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram to talk a little bit about her postpartum experience in detail, and we are here for it.

The reality star, who gave birth to her son, Cruz, 5 weeks ago, shared an Instagram story, telling her followers what postpartum is really like. “Some of the craziest things about postpartum for me have been how long you bleed and how long you’re sore for,” she said, adding that she was sorry if that was TMI.

“I know there’s a lot of new moms out there and I know there’s a lot of pregnant moms who are following me, and it’s just been a learning experience,” Cartwright said. “It’s the happiest time of your life, but nobody talks about what your body goes through. It is very hard on your body and I didn’t realize how sore I was going to be or how long I was going to have to wear those ugly diapers and pads.”

The postpartum period comes as a surprise for lots of new moms. So much attention during pregnancy has been on growing a healthy baby that not much information is shared about what to expect from your body after the baby finally makes their appearance. We’re told what to expect from the baby after the delivery, but many folks are left wondering what’s going on with their bodies and frantically googling things like “How long do you bleed after delivery” and “How do I clean my episiotomy stitches.”

It can be a lot, especially since it’s all happening during a time that’s already overwhelming and exhausting.

“I’m a little over five weeks postpartum and I’m starting to feel good,” Cartwright added on Instagram. “My soreness has gone down a lot. I’m starting to feel like myself. … So hang in there, new mamas! You got this!”

Kudos to Brittany for sharing her “TMI” postpartum update and here’s hoping that more people get candid about what their bodies are doing after the baby vacates the premises.

