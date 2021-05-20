A wise woman named Pink once sang, “If god is a DJ, life is a dance floor.” Another wise woman, my mother, says something similar: “We plan, god laughs.” Combine the two mom sayings, and you start to understand: No one really knows what their future holds, especially when it comes to major life decisions like having children. Not even celebrities.

Pink, a loving mom to not one, but two adorable children, opened up to Carson Daly on Today about this very phenomenon, admitting that her parenthood plans evolved with age. Despite enjoying motherhood in the present day, when Pink was younger, she didn’t want kids. It was far from a priority in the musician’s mind.

“I didn’t really want to be a mom,” she said. “I didn’t not want to be a mom. But it just wasn’t on my list of to-dos.”

In fact, the Grammy winner says she was “surprised” at how much she loves motherhood, and it all started to feel right once she gave birth to her firstborn, daughter Willow Sage. “I had Willow and, man, that saying of ‘watching your heart go walking outside of your body,’” she said of the experience. “It’s truly how it feels.”

Since welcoming Willow, who is 9 years old, Pink and husband Corey Hart had a son, Jameson Moon, who’s now 4. Earlier this year, she joked that she’s already saving up for his bail.

We always appreciate Pink’s vulnerability and honesty, especially when it comes to life as a working mom. In 2019, Pink told Billboard that touring with her family can often be challenging, sometimes to the point of driving to her tears.

“There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying and saying to myself, ‘There’s a reason why women don’t do this, there’s a reason why moms don’t do this,’ because it’s fucking impossible at times,” she said, adding that Willow was “over it.”

“She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the shit than an 8-year-old wants to do,” she continued. “She was asking to go home, and that’s when I knew: From here on out, it changes.”

Thanks for always speaking your truth, Pink!

