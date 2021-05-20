LEGO has offered building sets for everyone from Harry Potter-heads to Star Wars aficionados to Friends fans, and kids and adults alike delight in constructing Elsa’s Magical Ice Castle next to the Taj Mahal. Now in celebration of Pride Month in June, the company is launching a brand new product, its first-ever LGBTQ-themed set “Everyone Is Awesome.”

The buildable display model is uses the colors of the Progress Pride Flag (adding black, brown, light blue, pink and white to the traditional rainbow colors). It’s a symbol of love and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color. The 346-piece set will go on sale June 1.

We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

“I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” said set designer Matthew Ashton, the brand’s vice president of design, in a statement. “Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

Matthew said that the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community within the LEGO Group and amongst the brand’s adult fans.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans. We share love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

“Having LGBT-inclusive toys creates a space for families to let LGBT children know that they are loved and accepted,” Joe Nellist, from the UK’s LGBT Foundation, told CNN. “Growing up in a world which often tells you there is something ‘wrong’ with you can lead to a person developing a deep sense of shame — something we know can have a long-lasting impact on both mental and physical health.”

The “Everyone Is Awesome” set is another step forward in making toys more inclusive in a world where we embrace diversity of all kinds and girls play with trucks and boys play with princesses. Mattel has offered Barbie dolls with no hair and the skin condition vitiligo as well as a separate doll line called “Creatable World” that features gender-inclusive toys. Likewise, American Girl now sells a boy dolls, and Potato Head dropped the “Mr.” from its brand name earlier this year.

