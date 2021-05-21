As many of us are gearing up for travel for the first time in over a year, it’s time to splurge a little on some new gear that’ll make your trips—whether in the air on the road—easier, efficient and of course, more fun. And for parents, there’s an added layer of complication when traveling with the kids, but with the right tools in your kit (like plenty of toys like this), hitting the road can be stress-free. A travel carseat may be top of mind, but here’s something you never knew you needed or existed. While perusing the latest finds at Nordstrom, I spotted a genius suitcase for kids that converts into an in-flight bed and foot rest (yes, really!). It’s totally life-changing—you’ll wonder how you ever left the house without it!

Stokke’s ride-on suitcase for kids is more than just good looks: It doubles as a fun toy to keep your kid entertained (and so they won’t drive you crazy). But that’s not even the coolest part—it magically transforms into a bed that fits perfectly in an airplane seat or in the car so they can nap anywhere, anytime. The BedBox design features a comfy mattress and side panels that fit in an airplane seat to keep your little one contained and comfy during mid-air naps. Honestly, it’s so smart, we can’t believe it’s real.

And yep, it event converts into a foot rest because what can’t this thing do? We bet your kid’s current luggage can’t compete with this game-changing suitcase.

Not to mention, it’s just downright adorable. It comes in a bunch of gorgeous colors you and your kiddo will love—from a sleek white with gold accents to light blue. It also comes with a strap so you can easily carry it if need be.

Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox® 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase $199 Buy now Sign Up

Hear us out: If you buy one thing for your family travels this summer, it needs to be this smart suitcase. It’s the ultimate #momhack for getting through summer travel without any (er, as many) hiccups.

