We’re Calling It Now: This Best-Selling Amazon Toy Is the New Fidget Spinner & Every Kid (& Adult!) Needs One

Tamara Kraus
fidget cube amazon
Image: WUQID; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
The theme of the last year can likely be summed up in a couple words: stress and anxiety. We’ve all faced hardships—kids included—which has led us on a search for ways to cope with our feelings. Meditation and a long walk may do wonders for you, but not always for fidgety kids. A solid solution for little ones? Sensory toys, which are currently filling up Amazon’s best-selling toy section. Among all the fun colored gadgets and gizmos is this pastel contraption that kinda looks like a seriously cool Rubik’s cube, but it’s actually a stress-relieving toy every child (and adult!) needs. Fidget spinner who?

Image: WUQID.

At first glance, this might look like a next-level Rubik’s cube, but don’t fret: it won’t cause the agony that the former game comes with. Available in pretty shades that will catch your kid’s attention (and honestly, ours!), this trusty toy is a great way to occupy your child’s attention when they’re feeling jittery–at school, the doctor’s office, or waiting in line at the grocery store. It’s designed to be used with one hand and can be folded and unfolded a variety of ways for endless entertainment.

WUQID Infinity Cube Fidget Toy Stress Relieving Fidgeting Game for Kids and Adults $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This compact cube is portable so they can easily fit it in a backpack or even a pocket for school, and it’s quiet so they won’t disturb anyone while using it. And no, this tactile gizmo isn’t just for kids, it’s great for stressed-out adults too, so make sure to add a least a couple of them to your cart!

