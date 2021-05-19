The theme of the last year can likely be summed up in a couple words: stress and anxiety. We’ve all faced hardships—kids included—which has led us on a search for ways to cope with our feelings. Meditation and a long walk may do wonders for you, but not always for fidgety kids. A solid solution for little ones? Sensory toys, which are currently filling up Amazon’s best-selling toy section. Among all the fun colored gadgets and gizmos is this pastel contraption that kinda looks like a seriously cool Rubik’s cube, but it’s actually a stress-relieving toy every child (and adult!) needs. Fidget spinner who?

Image: WUQID.

At first glance, this might look like a next-level Rubik’s cube, but don’t fret: it won’t cause the agony that the former game comes with. Available in pretty shades that will catch your kid’s attention (and honestly, ours!), this trusty toy is a great way to occupy your child’s attention when they’re feeling jittery–at school, the doctor’s office, or waiting in line at the grocery store. It’s designed to be used with one hand and can be folded and unfolded a variety of ways for endless entertainment.

This compact cube is portable so they can easily fit it in a backpack or even a pocket for school, and it’s quiet so they won’t disturb anyone while using it. And no, this tactile gizmo isn’t just for kids, it’s great for stressed-out adults too, so make sure to add a least a couple of them to your cart!

While you’re there, make sure to check out all the other must-have sensory toys that are selling like hotcakes on Amazon.

Before you go, check out these game-changing products to help kids sleep: