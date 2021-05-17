Shanna Moakler is not here for her kids’ criticism of her parenting. Last week, 15-year-old Alabama Barker, who Moakler shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, said in an Instagram story that Moakler “has never completely been in my life.” As her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, is often lauded as a great mother of three, we can see how that would sting.

Related story Colin Farrell & Ex Kim Bordenave Still Face Their Teenage Son's Challenges Together

“Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” Alabama’s post said (as helpfully screen-capped by a fan account. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.” In the comments, Barker alleged that she tried to visit with Moakler on Mother’s Day but “she said let’s go to dinner another day.”

Moakler apparently caught wind of Alabama’s derision and was not having it. Replying to a comment asking for her response to Alabama’s allegations, Moakler called them “completely rediculous [sic].”

This latest incident comes just days after Moakler and Barker’s 17-year-old son Landon said some very unflattering things about his mom on TikTok. Responding to a troll who called the two siblings “trash” for “siding” with their father, Landon said, “Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is.”

Earlier this year the Blink-182 drummer started dating Kardashian after 15 years of friendship. The couple, by all accounts, is very much in love and have not been shy about sharing their PDA on social media. Moakler, who has had a rocky relationship with the various Kardashians and Jenners over the years, told People magazine she thought the new couple’s extravagant displays of affection were weird. “I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes].”

In a screenshot of a direct message shared on Instagram by a Kardashian fan account, Moakler says, “Family is all that matters but I can’t compete with kids whose fathers doesn’t encourage relationships with their own mother and purposely tries to alienate them away.” It’s unclear from the post what led to that exchange.

Back in April, during an Instagram Q&A, Moakler claimed to be close with her kids but admitted they did spend more time with Barker. “Because he lives behind two gates, has a mega mansion and is cooler than me,” she said. “LOL, we have shared custody but our kids are older. We are very close.”

Teenagers and ex-spouses are often tricky relationships to navigate. Combine those with huge social media (and traditional media) platforms? Things can get very ugly. We hope the Barkers, Moaklers, and Kardashians are able to mend things very soon. Maybe in private?

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.