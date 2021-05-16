Bindi Irwin Just Marked an Exciting New-Mom Milestone

Just one week after celebrating her first Mother’s Day, Bindi Irwin has just marked yet another new exciting new-mom milestone: Her first family dinner outing with baby daughter Grace Warrior! Irwin shared a sweet photo of the exciting excursion, in which she and husband Chandler Powell pose arm-in-arm grinning amid lush greenery. Grace Warrior is presumably sleeping soundly in her stroller.

“First family dinner adventure with our sweet girl,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m a proud mama.”

Of course, Irwin and Chandler have been out and about with their baby girl — just one day earlier, Irwin shared a photo from the Australia Zoo, in which she smiles while holding her darling mini-me. “Our gorgeous Grace Warrior is almost two months old,” she wrote. But that first family dinner out — you know, in public, at an actual restaurant, with a newborn, is a big deal. And given the big smiles that Irwin and Powell are flashing, and the “proud mama” comment, we’re guessing the evening was a success. (Maybe baby Grace slept soundly through the meal? Or cooed happily in her stroller? If only Irwin shared a few more details!)

Marking another milestone — her first Mother’s Day — was slightly bittersweet for the new mama. Irwin’s Mother’s Day message on Instagram included an image into which her father was edited, writing “I wish we could all be together.” Still, she clearly relished celebrating the moment, adding, “To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description.” We know this baby girl will grow up knowing her grandfather is with her in spirit.

Irwin and Powell welcomed their daughter on March 25, 2021 — the same day as their first wedding anniversary — and we can’t wait to watch the family celebrate milestones for years to come.