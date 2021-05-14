Scheana Shay’s newborn daughter Summer Moon is happy and healthy now, but the mother-daughter pair had a traumatic labor. In the May 14 episode of her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the Vanderpump Rules star told fans that after being at the hospital for almost 24-hours, she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy complication that causes high blood pressure and can result in liver or kidney damage, and HELLP syndrome, another life-threatening complication that is related to pre-eclampsia.

“It ended up being amazing but it was really scary,” Shay explained during the podcast. “Basically my liver was struggling. I was borderline about to have a stroke or a seizure.”

During her podcast, Shay said at first she was afraid Summer was stillborn after being born “limp” and quiet. “It was a lot of scares,” she said.

The day after Summer’s birth, Shay shared an update about her traumatic birth.

“Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.”

Pre-eclampsia is a relatively common pregnancy complication that, if left untreated, can result in fetal and/or maternal death and is generally caught and treated in the weeks leading up to delivery. HELLP syndrome is a less common and more dangerous variant of pre-eclampsia.

“The fact that they caught it, I am so lucky. It literally is a life-threatening disease and it could have been fatal,” an emotional Shay told listeners. “It’s the second-highest cause of death in pregnant women.”

After that scary start, mother and baby are doing great and, according to dad, Brock Davies’ contribution to the podcast, Shay is a “champ.”

