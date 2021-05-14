When Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley and her screenwriter wife Lauren Morelli announced the birth of their daughter, it was quite a surprise for fans. Not that the baby’s name was George, though that did leave a few people puzzled. But that there was even a baby at all. As many celebs have done during the past quarantined year, they announced their pregnancy when they announced the birth of baby George Elizabeth.

But in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Wiley revealed that she almost accidentally leaked the baby news several weeks before with an Instagram post.

The photo featured Wiley with a cute little smile on her face with a caption that read, “I have a secret.”

Kimmel asked if the secret was George, and Wiley responded, “Jimmy, the baby was not the secret, This is a real window into who I am as a person.”

The pregnancy was the furthest thing from her mind when she posted. Turns out, the secret was… the air date of the new season of her show on Hulu. The Orange Is the New Black alum added, “I was really excited about the season and I posted it, and then my wife saw it and she was like, ‘I thought we decided that we weren’t going to post about the baby,’ and I’m like, ‘What?'” She continued, “… So I had to go and, like, do damage control.”

Wiley and Morelli announced the birth of George on Mother’s Day in a precious Instagram photo of the newborn holding both her moms’ fingers. “Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.”

Talking to Kimmel, Wiley also addressed the question of why they named the little girl George.

“I wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, ’cause I know that’s what people want — you got to give the people what they want,” she said. “But I just really like the name. I just think it’s really cute.”

We agree, but we’ve also added George Elizabeth to our list of unusual celebrity baby names.