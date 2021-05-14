On the latest episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a virtual appointment with a surrogacy therapist as part of their search for a surrogate for a sibling for True. Expecting a quick and easy visit, Kardashian and Thompson were derailed when the therapist asked some difficult questions.

“These questions you might find uncomfortable but they’re important,” the therapist said. “What are your beliefs about fetal reduction or termination of pregnancy due to multiple pregnancies? Say the embryo split and the surrogate was carrying twins suddenly.”

Kardashian replied, “If we’re blessed to have multiples we think that’s in God’s will, so we’re on board with that,” But the therapist reminded them that it wouldn’t just be up to them. “What if your surrogate wasn’t on board with that?” he asked.

Surprised, Khloé asked, “But, don’t they have to kind of go with what our wishes are?”

Turns out, no they don’t. The therapist explained that since it’s the surrogate’s body, they could potentially “terminate the pregnancy with any unplanned outcome.”

The surrogacy episode aired in the midst of yet another Tristan Thompson cheating scandal . In April, Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she had a short-lived fling with the NBA player.

“He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK,” Chase said on the No Jumper podcast . “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.”

Chase claimed to break off the relationship when she found out that Thompson and Kardashian were actually together. Since the allegations went public, the affair snowballed into a full-on legal drama with both sides hiring lawyers. It has also been reported that a marriage between Khloe and Tristan is now off the table.

This context made Kardashian’s hesitancy over the surrogacy process all the more meaningful.

“I’m definitely getting freaked out, I think, as the questions go by just because I, of course, I know it’s her body, my baby, but I really did not put two and two together that that means she has the control whether she would want to terminate the twin. Me not having control over that outcome makes me very nervous,” Khloe later said in her confessional.

“I mean, I know it’s her body,” she added. “But I still didn’t know it was really her choice and that might be really naive to say but I mean this is a big eye-opener. I’m definitely second-guessing a couple things. It’s just a little intense, this whole Zoom call.”

While the episode aired, she reiterated that the whole incident had her shaken up. “All these questions that I had to go through with the surrogacy therapist were very intense,” she tweeted. “It was about an hour and a half session. You guys only are hearing a couple minutes.”

By the end of the episode, Kardashian decided to use a surrogate after all, but we still don’t know if she ultimately did before the latest developments with Thompson.

