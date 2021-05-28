Amazon’s New Kids Fire Tablet Includes a Free Year of Amazon Kids+ — & It’ll Be a Lifesaver This Summer

After a year of online learning, Zoom holidays and a lot of streaming, everyone has learned the importance of having an excellent tablet on-hand — kids included. Amazon launched the newest iteration of the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet, and it’s a big upgrade. It looks totally different and it’s thinner. If you’re going on any summer road trips or just want your child to have their own parentally controlled tablet to browse, this is a must-have.

This brightly colored tablet comes with a kid-proof case, so it can handle your kiddo treating this expensive electronic device like a toy. Plus, Amazon offers a free 2-year warranty, so they’ll replace it. It’s basically a worry-free tablet.

The included year of Amazon Kids+ is really what sets this tablet apart from its competitors, though. The subscription includes Audible books, 20,000 books, apps, videos and much more to keep your kiddo busy all summer long. You control your child’s access to all of this content, too, and set individual education goals for them, so this is more of a learning tool than a way to just watch Nick Jr. all day. But you can set up Disney+, Netflix and even Zoom through a special dashboard, so your little one can take to grandma or grandpa with the dual cameras or watch the latest Disney+ release.

It’s under $200, and totally worth the price to keep kids learning and entertained the next few months and beyond.

This cute tablet boasts 1 TB of expandable storage, so you can download plenty of shows and books for the road. The device is also designed for kids ages 3 to 6. You won’t have to constantly turn around in the car to show your little one how to use it, because it’s pretty intuitive.

If your child is about to age out of the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet, Amazon introduced another iteration for kids 6 to 12. This is a natural step up. It includes some more complex educational material and access to apps like National Geographic, Rabbids Coding and LEGO. Kids can ask to purchase apps within the store, which parents can approve. Parents can also still control their child’s web browsing and block any websites they choose.

