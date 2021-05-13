Duck Dynasty and Dancing With the Stars alum Sadie Robertson is now a first-time mom. She and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their daughter on May 11, and shared some sweet pics of their new family trio on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing their little girl’s name.

Related story Samira Wiley's Baby Girl's Name Defies All the 'Rules' & We Love It

“We saw a million little miracles yesterday — the best one being this girl right here… Honey,” Robertson wrote on Instagram in a post with four photos of her in the hospital with her husband and daughter. “Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness.”

Honey is a name of English origin and means “sweet,” obviously. It’s also used as a term of endearment for loved ones. Actor Jack Nicholson named one of his children Honey, and actress Kate Winslet and chef Jamie Oliver each used the name as the middle moniker for their respective daughters, Mia Honey Threapleton and Poppy Honey Rosie Oliver.

Neither Robertson nor her husband shared their new daughter’s middle name, but on Thursday the new mom posted a new pic of the little cutie, wearing a sweater with her name on it, so it looks like the name was decided in advance (or someone in the family is an excellent last-minute shopper).

Robertson, who shared the news that she was expecting in October, also battled COVID-19 while pregnant and was hospitalized. During the October 28 episode of her WHOA That’s Good podcast, Robertson revealed that COVID-19 caused her to suffer headaches, fever, sore throat and more “terrible” symptoms while also dealing with morning sickness. The combination became so intense, her mother urged her to go to the hospital to be certain she and her baby were safe. Luckily, the mama and baby recovered fine.

Congrats to the new family!

These celebrity parents went in a slightly different direction when naming their babies.