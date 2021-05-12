Sophie Turner Is One Angry Mama After ‘Creepy’ Paps Photograph Her Daughter

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner went full mama bear in a now-deleted Instagram Story where she very forcefully voiced her disgust of a paparazzi photographer who snapped photos of her and Joe Jonas’ 10-month-old daughter, Willa. The pics were published online without the star couple’s permission.

Related story Trans Kids Deserve Better & Parents of All Kids Can Help

In the candid video of herself addressing the paparazzi, Turner can only be heard, as she is in a very dark room with only a small light behind her.

“I just woke up,” she began her video message, sounding exhausted, angry, and frustrated. “I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter, and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there.

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed,” she continued. “It’s fucking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted, and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them.”

She reiterated, “It’s disgusting, and you do not have my permission.”

Turner and Jonas have never posted any photos of their child, only recently sharing photos of Turner while she was pregnant. A rep for the couple announced Willa’s birth in July 2020, without any details as to name, birth date, or weight. TMZ later reported the baby’s name was Willa.

Turner and Jonas are just two of the many celebrities who fight to keep paparazzi away from their kids: George and Amal Clooney and keep their twins out of the public eye at their Lake Como hideaway, while Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner even worked together on a law to prohibit the photography of children without the permission of their parents.

“We’re moms here who are just trying to protect our children,” Berry told California legislators in 2013. “These are little innocent children who didn’t ask to be celebrities. They didn’t ask to be thrown into this game, and they don’t have the wherewithal to process what’s happening. We don’t have a law in place to protect them from this.”

Since the photos in question were taken in Los Angeles, we’ll wait and see if Turner and Jonas decide to file charges against this photographer.

These celebrity moms may use weed to help them with that daily juggle.