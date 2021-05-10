In case men are confused about something, we’ll clarify this for them one more time: Women do not have to do anything to their bodies to please your tastes if they don’t want to, and that includes famous women like Katy Perry. And maybe by “men,” we mean Luke Bryan, who, for the second time (that we know of), teased his fellow American Idol judge about her leg hair. And the new mom is not here for his suggestion that she prioritize shaving over spending time with baby Daisy Dove.

Or, well, Perry is kind of here for it, because she’s the one who decided to post his comment and her reply to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night. Perhaps it was all in the name of getting AI votes, but we also like to think it was a Mother’s Day public service announcement. Or a call to arms for all mothers to rise up against Bryan if he ever dares to make such a comment again.

“I know you’re a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair,” Bryan says in the video, as she zooms in on her legs, which do, in fact, resemble the legs of a mammal.

The hashtag “#MOMSKNOW” written on the video says it all, but she also responds out loud to the country singer, “No, I don’t got time! I’d rather cuddle my daughter!”

Yep, we do know. In those first few years of having a kid, we’ve got to learn how to shower in as little time as possible. Shaving is not high on our priorities when we could instead be preventing a potential meltdown or enjoying a few extra minutes of baby cuddles. Of course, some of us also just like shaving our legs, and that is also OK. But we would not do so to accommodate any Luke Bryan types in our life!

Perry had mentioned this new change in her routine last month on the show, telling contestant Cassandra Coleman, “As a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing.”

That is a creative compliment.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.