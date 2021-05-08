The Best Hiking Shoes For Kids

Now that summer is approaching, most of us are looking forward to spending some time outdoors in the sun. For parents, that means finally being able to enjoy outside activities with your little ones that don’t involve playing the same board game over and over again. The warm weather means that parents will finally be able to take their little ones on gorgeous hiking trips and experience some fresh air after months of being stuck inside. It sounds dreamy, though, like any outing with your kids, preparation is a must. Before you hit the trails, make sure you’ve gathered the essentials, including a good sunscreen and quality hiking shoes. Having the proper footwear will prevent your kid from experiencing any avoidable tumbles on the bumpy mountains. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite affordable kid’s hiking shoes that will keep your kid safe and comfy as you guys take on your next adventure together.

Merrell Kids Trail Quest

These durable Merrell hiking shoes are equipped with mesh panels and an abrasion-resistant toe bumper to keep your kid’s feet breathable and safe.

KEEN Kids Chandler CNX

These KEEN shoes will keep your little one’s toes protected with its rubber toe cap. Plus, the contoured arch will give your kid’s feet the support it needs for all-day hiking trips.

The North Face Kids Hedgehog Hiker II Waterproof

Hiking near a river? These North Face shoes are designed to keep feet dry and mess-free in the face of sloshy mud or unexpected puddles.

