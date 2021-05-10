5 Adorable AAPI-Owned Kids & Baby Shops to Support on Etsy This Month & All the Time

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Etsy has a special landing page highlighting AAPI sellers across all kinds of categories—so that means you’re about to go on a shopping spree. Looking at all the pretty things on Etsy while supporting small businesses? No brainer! We’ve already scoped out the gorgeous finds from AAPI-owned home brands on Etsy, and if you’re a parent, there are some seriously cute kids and baby shops to add to your list to shop too.

From colorful artwork for your little one’s bedroom (and yours!) to inspiring children’s books that’ll help them learn to count, Etsy is overflowing with AAPI-owned shops for kids and babies. And while you’re at it, make sure to treat yourself to a little something from Etsy—from jewelry to candles, there are so many unique gems on the site by AAPI artisans with your name all over them.

Ahead, check out the sweetest picks from AAPI kids and baby shops from Etsy to help support Asian Americans during this month and every day. Decking out your kid’s entire room or looking for some gorgeous toys? You’ll want to bookmark these Black-owned kids and baby shops on Etsy.

Books are always a good idea, and this charming tale that’ll teach them how to count is one that your kid will want to read again and again. Neela Goes to San Francisco is an engaging counting book that follows the adventures of a little girl around The Bay. An illustrated map at the end of the book details all the spots Neela visited, so your kid can learn about the city too.

Etsy’s overflowing with cute nursery and kid’s room decor—particularly with unique artwork that looks like it came from a legit modern art museum. Seller My Darlin’ BK, who was a 2019 Etsy Design Awards finalist, has a bunch of funky prints that’ll add some contemporary-retro flair to your little one’s room. You’ll also want to check out the store’s other contemporary prints for the rest of your house, along with the seriously fun cards.

Teach them how to save early on with this customized piggy bank, adorned in beautiful calligraphy. Don’t miss out on The Lettering Studio’s other personalized items—from pretty hangers (perfect for a wedding day) to coasters and planters.

The 2019 winner of Etsy’s Global Design Awards is one you won’t want to sleep on. Sian Zeng’s whimsical wallpaper prints are perfect for a nursery or kid’s room—the magical wallpaper comes with magnetic accessories that’ll let your child play and interact with the designs! Pretty genius, huh?

These handmade prints will help kiddos learn the alphabet with ease and double as fun room decor. You can choose from a variety of topics they’ll love—from marine life to dogs—they’re great for your room too!

