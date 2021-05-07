Every birth is different … and every afterbirth is different? Some placentas get cleaned up and incinerated at the hospital, some are turned into art, and some get processed into ingestible capsules, and some, if you’re Abram Boise, get cooked into tacos.

Related story John Legend Warns New Dads About Those Early Postpartum Days

Boise, star of MTV’s The Challenge, and his wife Rachel Missie welcomed their first child, a boy named Atlas Young, on April 22. Missie said she was determined not let any part of her birth experience go to waste. “My journey to motherhood was earned and definitely the most rewarding experience I’ll ever have on this planet. It’s also why I found it very important not letting any part of the experience go to waste,” Missie wrote on Instagram. “Consuming my placenta was not only delicious when you have a husband who loves to cook but a reminder of how much effort went into it. The 9 months to be exact of it holding the responsibility of life itself. I could not just disregard its importance without any form of gratitude.”

“This was my way of putting all that nutrition back into my body, the appreciation for the connection shared, and the achievement of becoming a mother,” she explained.

Boise said preparing the meal was an amazing experience. “I felt very much in my body and alive while preparing this meal to return nourishment to her body after giving birth to our son,” he wrote. “Listening to a little WARDRUNI while watching the Ursa Major point towards a North Star above my dog Romeo’s head and listening to the breeze rustling through the trees and the waves running over the rocks on the shore.”

Boise and Missie aren’t the only celebs out there who’ve prepared and consumed their placentas. Chrissy Teigen, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Alicia Silverstone, Tia Mowry, and a ton of others have all sung the praises of placentophagy.

Proponents claim that consuming the placenta returns vital nutrients to the body, decreases the risk of developing postpartum depression, and boosts milk supply, but the jury is still out on if that hypothesis is scientifically sound. Several studies have concluded that there is no nutritional benefit in consuming the placenta. And both the CDC and Mayo Clinic caution against consuming your placenta, explaining that it puts breastfeeding infants at higher risk of contracting group B strep, a serious infection.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.