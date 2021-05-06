5 Chic & Comfy Maternity Swimsuits—All on Amazon

Finding comfy maternity clothing that isn’t frumpy is a total chore—and finding bump-friendly swim? That’s an entire other level of frustrating. If you’re expecting right now, you get the added bonus of having to scout for flattering maternity swimwear so you can enjoy the pool too. However, chic swim styles do exist—and they’re super affordable.

When shopping for maternity swim, you’ll first want to make sure the pattern and color is something you’re into. Then you can decide if you want to go for a one piece or two piece. But wait, you have more things to pick from! Do you want ruffles? Cutouts? And what about an asymmetrical suit with one strap?

Shopping for swimsuits when you’re a mom-to-be can be tricky, but we picked the best ones that are just as cute as they are functional.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Bhome Maternity Swimwear Who said maternity swimsuits had to be drab? This cute suit puts all those frumpy ones to shame. The one piece style offers more coverage to protect your bump from the sun, and the adjustable straps ensure a perfect fit. The ruffles top and ruched sides add another layer of fun, don’t you think? Image: Amazon. Bhome Maternity Swimwear $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. High Waisted Swimsuit Ruffle Swimsuit The worst part about picking out swimsuits—pregnant or not—is finding bottoms that won’t easily fall down and show the world what your mama gave you. So, high-waisted bottoms are a solid choice for expecting moms to keep thing concealed at the pool. This one does it in style! Image: Amazon. High Waisted Swimsuit Ruffle Swimsuit $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. One Piece V-Neck Pregnancy When you’re pregnant, it can be hard to feel beautiful but this suit screams hot mama. The halter top keeps things contained while the looser design in the fabric allows plenty of room for your growing belly. This comfy suit comes in a bunch of colors and patterns, so you’ll want to stock up. Image: East Elegant. One Piece V-Neck Pregnancy $31.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

4. Off-Shoulder Maternity Swimsuit If you’re looking for a playful patterned suit, look no further than this darling pick. Lemons add some southern charm to this ruffly number that’ll make your pool a runway. Straps offer more support for this off-the-shoulder style, and ruched sides are flattering for your growing bump. Image: Amazon. Off-Shoulder Maternity Swimsuit $32.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up